Home Depot employee fatally shot in Florida store

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a female employee, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola and found the employee fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.

No further details were immediately provided.

