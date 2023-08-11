Home Depot employee fatally shot in Florida store
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a female employee, authorities said.
Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola and found the employee fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.
No further details were immediately provided.
