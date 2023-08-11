Proposed statue in Boynton Beach sparks political controversy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A proposed 12-foot statue in Boynton Beach has triggered controversy, mainly from supporters of Donald Trump.

"This woman that is doing art, she's making a mockery of we the people and our position politically," Cindy Falco DiCorrado, who attended a meeting Thursday night of the city's Art Advisory Board, said.

The statue, created by 82-year-old Patti Warashina, is called "Harmony." It is planned to go in a new plaza for the PBS TV station located along South Congress.

Cindy Falco DiCorrado discusses why she is against having the artwork in Boynton Beach.
Cindy Falco DiCorrado discusses why she is against having the artwork in Boynton Beach.

It depicts a black-and-white figure over a globe and holding a musical note. But it's the artist's past that has some upset.

"She mocks people who are conservatives," Falco DiCorrado said. "You can look at some of her artwork. She even did one vulgar of our past president, but still our president, President Trump, which I found quite offensive."

However, the advisory board said politics is not part of their approval process for public art.

Glenn Weiss discusses why the artwork was selected and why it didn't involve politics.
Glenn Weiss discusses why the artwork was selected and why it didn't involve politics.

"It primarily is the artist, a real artist, and is the work of art a real work of art," Glenn Weiss, manager of public art in Boynton Beach, said.

In paperwork submitted to the board, Warashina has public art displayed in other cities and has a long career in creating art.

"Art has always been controversial," Rolando Chang Barrero, owner of the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach, said. "This is more of the same in Florida, where there's a concerted effort to just nullify everything that deals with sectors of the population."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County
Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to...
Couple celebrates 43rd anniversary with $25K a year for life lottery prize
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says

Latest News

Lake Park private school implements 4-day school week
New Palm Beach County high school builds marching band, team spirit
West Palm Beach record store owner helping Maui fire victims
Looking to buy or build a new home? It may cost more and take longer to complete