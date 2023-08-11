Swastika spray-painted on Trump International Golf Club sign

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The sign welcoming guests to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach was apparently vandalized overnight.

A tarp was covering the name "Trump" when WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived at former President Donald Trump's golf club Friday morning.

A worker could later be seen painting over a swastika that was spray-painted on the sign.

A worker is seen painting over graffiti spray-painted on the Trump International Golf Club sign, Aug. 11, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nobody from the Trump Organization, which oversees the West Palm Beach golf club, replied to an email seeking comment about the vandalism.

A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it didn't appear that an incident report had been filed.

Trump, who has called Mar-a-Lago home since leaving the White House, was a frequent visitor of his golf club while serving as the 45th president of the United States. He is the front-runner in a crowded Republican presidential race that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Trump endorsed in 2018.

