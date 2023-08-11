West Palm Beach record store owner helping Maui fire victims

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The devastating and deadly wildfires in Hawaii have felt close to the heart for some South Florida residents.

Nick Estrada runs Soulmates' Music record store in the Northwood neighborhood of West Palm Beach. He lived in Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii, working as a boat captain for years.

Estrada lived on Front Street in Lahaina, which was destroyed by the fire.

Here's how you can help Maui residents amid deadly wildfires
Here's how you can help Maui residents amid deadly wildfires

"It could have been me," he said. "The place I lived is now no longer there."

Estrada said he has checked in with his friends who still live there.

Nick Estrada is helping raise money for the victims impacted by the wildfires in Maui.
Nick Estrada is helping raise money for the victims impacted by the wildfires in Maui.

"I've heard from my friends out there, everyone is safe. Their stuff is gone. They are all free spirit people. They go there for a dream, to do good for the ocean, all nice-hearted people, all big-hearted people," he said. "That's just kind of the hardest thing about it."

Estrada donated a portion of the proceeds from an event Thursday evening. He said he will continue to encourage customers to donate to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund through the weekend.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County
Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to...
Couple celebrates 43rd anniversary with $25K a year for life lottery prize
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says

Latest News

New Palm Beach County high school builds marching band, team spirit
Looking to buy or build a new home? It may cost more and take longer to complete
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store
Fosters needed as animal shelter forced to expand list for humane euthanasia