Why have renovations stopped at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium?

Renovations to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter have come to a standstill and businesses in the town's Abacoa district asked WPTV to find out why.

Area business owners are wondering whether the pause in upgrades will put the 2024 spring training season in jeopardy.

Outside of the stadium, there is a poster that references the renovation, which has questions and answers that the public may have about the project.

One of those questions is: "What about spring training?"

The answer on the poster says, "Our intent is for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals to play the entire 2024 Spring Training Season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium."

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium sign

Chopper 5 flew over the stadium recently to get an aerial view of the area, and it seemed to show that very little of the $100 million renovation has started.

When WPTV visited the stadium, the only work we found was a landscaper clearing leaves from the sidewalk.

"Spring training is really important to all of Jupiter, just Abacoa," Vicki Parmalee, the owner of nearby Jumby Bay Island Grill restaurant, said.

Parmalee fears the apparent stop in renovation work could jeopardize some or all of next year's spring training.

It is a concern because Abacoa businesses are still trying to make up for disappointing 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Vicki Parmalee is among the Jupiter business owners concerned about the slowdown in renovations at Roger Dean Stadium.

"We had issues through the years with COVID," Parmalee said. "We had issues with the baseball lockout, and we were just hoping and praying that everything is smooth sailing from now on."

Jupiter town officials said there's no need to worry.

Team clubhouses have been knocked down after crews received demolition permits.

The rest of the renovation needs building permits. Jupiter officials said the town council is expected to start that process at Tuesday night's meeting.

But the meeting agenda notes the stadium project needs more parking and needs to demonstrate compliance with the Florida accessibility code.

Jupiter town officials believe the proper building permits will be issued soon and that this work stoppage will be a temporary hiccup to the long-term renovation plans.

Scripps Only Content 2023