Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in rollover crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Around 4:20 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Southeast Devenwood Way and Southeast Federal Highway.

The driver was ejected during the crash and the SUV came to a stop off the side of the road near a housing complex, the agency posted on Facebook.

Federal Highway was down to one lane while crews worked the crash.

The driver was taken to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store
Fishermen organize against parking project in Port Salerno

Latest News

Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Charlotte 4-0
Extreme heat can be costly to small businesses, global economy
Truck smashes into Martin County home
Deputies: Man poses as vet, performs surgery on pregnant dog who died