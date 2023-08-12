Extreme heat can be costly to small businesses, global economy

Businesses, like animals and outdoor workers, are also feeling the effects of extreme heat in Florida.

The National Weather Service still has most of South Florida and the Treasure Coast under a heat advisory, while Indian River County is facing another excessive heat warning for Saturday.

A study from Science Advances found that extreme heat cost the global economy $5 trillion to $29.3 trillion over a 20-year period. It also said some regions saw their gross domestic product decrease by 6.7% per capita per year.

What's the cost of an extreme hot summer?

Homebase, which collects data on small businesses, said extreme heat disrupts consumer habits, reduces foot traffic and translates into people working less, according to a report released in July 2023.

Those effects aren't felt everywhere, like at Meating Street Seafood and Steakhouse in Port St. Lucie.

Cameron Summerland, who is a bartender at the restaurant, said their outdoor bar is normally as full as their bar inside with air conditioning. He said sometimes he makes more in tips outside and he's used to the heat.

"I'm Florida-born and Florida-raised," Summerland said. "I'm used to the heat. I know how it goes."

Michael Vaughan, who said he plays pickleball professionally, said he's a regular at the restaurant. He said he likes spending time outside, even during episodes of extreme heat.

"The sun, the fresh air, you're good," Vaughan said.

