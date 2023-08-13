Driver rescued from car that went into canal west of Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A driver in Boynton Beach had a scary moment after the car ended up head first in a canal Sunday morning.

It happened on Boynton Beach Boulevard near State Road 7 in front of Bethesda Hospital West around 9:50 a.m.

A WPTV crew was there when Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and sheriff’s office deputies were on scene. They had special response units, as well as ladder teams.

A silver sedan somehow ended up inside a canal there — head first.

A firefighter on scene said the driver might’ve been taken to the hospital, but WPTV is still waiting to hear back from officials.

No word yet on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

