Heat advisory issued for Monday - mainly inland storms

We'll continue to dry out this evening as our earlier storms push offshore.

It will be warm and humid for sunrise Monday morning with feels like temps in the 90s.

The heat index will quickly soar into the triple digits by mid-morning.

Storm coverage will be highest away from the coast tomorrow (40% coast and 60% inland).

Rain chances increase for everybody Tuesday through Thursday, with slightly less storm coverage next weekend.

Heat advisories will likely be issued through the first part of the workweek with scattered storms expected each day

OVERNIGHT: Isolated coastal showers. Lows: Near 80 Winds: ESE 10

MONDAY: 50% Scattered afternoon storms. Highs: Lower 90s. Heat index values as high as 110 degrees Winds: E 10-15.

In the tropics, a disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of formation within seven days.

Tropical disturbance.

