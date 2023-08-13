Heat advisory continues for Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County on Monday
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
A heat advisory is in effect on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County until 7 p.m.
Another one has been issued for Monday until 7 p.m. as well
Heavier rain developing and moving northeast. Storms will wind down after sunset
Monday will be hot and humid with feels like temps in the triple digits and a 40% chance of storms
Tonight: Early rain ending, then clearing. Low 80
Monday-Wednesday: Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs 92-94
Thursday-Friday: Hazy sunshine with isolated storms. Highs 90-93
The tropics remain quiet.
