Heat advisory in effect for Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers are offshore in the morning.

Heat advisory in effect Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County. Heat index 105-110 today. Showers and storms return mid afternoon. Some will be at the coast.

Today morning sunshine, afternoon showers and storms. High 92

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tonight: Early rain ending then clearing. Low 80

Monday-Wednesday: Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs 92-94

Thursday-Friday: Hazy sunshine with isolated storms. Highs 90-93

The tropics remain quiet.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store
Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Retired attorney, 80, from Boca Raton pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

Friends recruit divers to solve 43-year cold case in West Palm Beach
Wade enters Basketball Hall of Fame among several international players
WPTV, Urban League of Palm Beach County tackle community hunger on food giveaway
Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Retired attorney, 80, from Boca Raton pleads guilty to wire fraud