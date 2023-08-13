Another heat advisory to start the workweek - scattered afternoon storms

It will be warm and humid for sunrise Monday morning with feels like temps in the 90s.

The heat index will quickly soar into the triple digits by mid-morning.

Storm coverage will be highest away from the coast tomorrow (40% coast and 60% inland).

Rain chances increase for everybody Tuesday through Thursday, with slightly less storm coverage next weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect through 7 PM Monday night

MONDAY: 50% Scattered afternoon storms. Highs: Lower 90s. Heat index values as high as 110 degrees Winds: E 10-15.

TUESDAY: 50% Scattered storms. Highs: Lower 90s. Heat index values 105 - 110 degrees.

We're watching two areas in the tropics for possible development.

One area is just about to emerge off the coast of Africa, and the other is located a couple hundred miles SW of the Cape Verde Islands.

Each area has a 20% chance of development.

