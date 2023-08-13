House fire displaces 7-member family in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A seven-member family in Boynton Beach needs your help after losing their home in a fire early Sunday.

It happened about 3 a.m. at 226 NE Seventh Ave, east of Interstate 95.

Teneka Cobb said one of the couple's four children heard the popping noises from the flames and alerted them. They ran outside to get a hose. But by then, it was too late.

House fire in Boynton Beach.
House fire in Boynton Beach.

The Red Cross is putting them up in a room for a few days, but they’re looking for a permanent space.

A GoFundMe account has been set up.

"We just want a place to live, get some clothes and diapers for my grandson," according to the post by Cobb. "Anything is greatly appreciated but we don't want to be a bother to anyone. We are blessed abd happy to be safe!

The Red Cross said seven people were impacted by the fire. No one was injured.

We have not heard back on an official cause for the fire, but the family says investigators told them it seemed like an accident.

The Red Cross provides emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store
Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A...
Retired attorney, 80, from Boca Raton pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

Nonprofit JARC Florida breaks ground on Life Skills Center west of Boca Raton
Driver rescued from car that went into canal west of Boynton Beach
Heat advisory in effect for Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County
Friends recruit divers to solve 43-year cold case in West Palm Beach