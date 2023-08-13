House fire displaces 7-member family in Boynton Beach

A seven-member family in Boynton Beach needs your help after losing their home in a fire early Sunday.

It happened about 3 a.m. at 226 NE Seventh Ave, east of Interstate 95.

Teneka Cobb said one of the couple's four children heard the popping noises from the flames and alerted them. They ran outside to get a hose. But by then, it was too late.

House fire in Boynton Beach.

The Red Cross is putting them up in a room for a few days, but they’re looking for a permanent space.

A GoFundMe account has been set up.

"We just want a place to live, get some clothes and diapers for my grandson," according to the post by Cobb. "Anything is greatly appreciated but we don't want to be a bother to anyone. We are blessed abd happy to be safe!

The Red Cross said seven people were impacted by the fire. No one was injured.

We have not heard back on an official cause for the fire, but the family says investigators told them it seemed like an accident.

The Red Cross provides emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Scripps Only Content 2023