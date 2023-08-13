Nonprofit JARC Florida breaks ground on Life Skills Center west of Boca Raton

Nonprofit JARC Florida on Sunday broke ground west of Boca Raton on the Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center for people with intellectual and developmenal disabilities.

JARC FL services 250 clients per day, with a growing wait list for admission to its programs. The new space is expected to open in 12-18 months.

The 13,000-square-foot center, which will be built on the Lynne & Howard Halpern JARC Florida Campus at 21160 SW 95th Avenue, will allow the organization to expand its services and welcome more clients.

It will include four floors, each dedicated to the specific needs of JARC’s clients:

Adults with Disabilities Aging in Place Together (ADAPT) allowing senior clients to age with dignity and pride while engaging in meaningful daily activities;

Supported Living Center to facilitate independent living;

Transition Center will help clients transition from the public school system into adulthood by filling the gap between classroom learning and real-world experiences.

Enrichment & Training Center will expand JARC's hugely successful Adult Day Training Center where clients are trained in manufacturing, packaging and mail services.

“The opportunity that the Life Skills Center will create is the ability to expand the services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Jeffrey Zirulnick, CEO of JARC, said in a news release.

JARC Florida [jarcfl.org],which was created in the mid-1980s, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. JARC operates 10 group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC also offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour care as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center.

“JARC is a very unique model in the country because there are very good group homes, independent living programs, day programs," Zirulnick said. "JARC is unique is bringing all those entities under one umbrella. So you can progress, learn and move on under the supervision and care of a committed staff.”

