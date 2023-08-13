Pilot rescued after plane after emergency landing in Lower Keys waters

A pilot from Orlando was rescued Sunday after he made an emergency landing in the water 13 miles from the lower Florida Keys.

At 10:18 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane down. Adam Joseph Barney, 40, was pulled from the water approximately 3 miles off Sawyer Key.

Deputy Trevor Pike took Barney in a boat to paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key.

No life-threatening injuries were reported and he was the only person aboard.

He was flying a Commander 500, a light twin-engine aircraft built from 1951-1986.

Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan told WPLG that Barney reportedly radioed the tower in Key West that the aircraft was having engine failure.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident.

