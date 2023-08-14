2 tropical systems forecast to develop this week in eastern Atlantic Ocean
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center is highlighting two areas in the eastern Atlantic Ocean that are forecast to develop later in the week.
Both areas of low pressure have a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.
Some slow development of these systems will be possible later this week as they move north-northwest across the Atlantic.
