Dave Chappelle coming to South Florida in December

Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor, and to raise funds to support Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, Monday, June. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dave Chappelle is coming to South Florida on the day after Christmas.

The 49-year-old actor and comedian will appear on stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.

Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Just last year, Chappelle was attacked on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the show. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performance.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday. Ticket prices start at $115. Click here to purchase tickets.

