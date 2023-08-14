Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant...
A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store
St. Mary’s Medical Center is first hospital in Florida with portable MRI

Latest News

Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
Coast Guard rescuing 4 divers reported missing after trip near South Carolina coast
Source: CNN/POOL/TWITTER/@IASTARTINGLINE
GOP presidential candidates square off at Iowa State Fair
Source: CNN/COUNTY OF MAUI/US COAST GUARD/HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL...
Maui surveys damage as death toll climbs
A possible indictment looms for Trump in Georgia. (Source: CNN/POOL/WXIA/POOL VIA WSB/AP...
Trump faces possible fourth indictment