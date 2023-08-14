FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 14, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Hotter than normal pattern continues into this new week.

Monday afternoon will heat up into the low and mid 90s with the heat index between 105 to 110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect Monday, so make sure to stay hydrated.

Spotty storms will develop more inland through the second half of the afternoon.

High temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

Storms are more likely throughout mid-week, but Saharan dust will swing in by Thursday. This plume of dust is thick, so hazy skies will be noticeable during the end of the week, but will not decrease the chance of rain.

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting two areas in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, where two separate lows are forecast to develop later in the week. Over the next seven days, these areas have a 20% chance of formation.

But both areas will be fighting through very dry air that will cause any further development or organization to be slow.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.