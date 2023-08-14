Man dies when truck veers off roadway in Loxahatchee Groves

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 44-year-old Loxahatchee man died in a one-vehicle crash late Sunday in Loxahatchee Groves, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 10:03 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a crash in the 3400 block of East Road.

Manuel Pascual Rodas was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma when for unknown reasons he veered off the roadway and onto the raised dirt shoulder on the east side, PBSO said. The truck continued driving off the roadway, overturned and landed upside down in the canal.

He was removed by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and pronounced dead at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store
St. Mary’s Medical Center is first hospital in Florida with portable MRI

Latest News

'I'll eventually make it or drown,' pilot recalls after plane crashes into water
Vero Beach man wins $1 million playing lottery scratch-off game
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles away from Oklahoma defensive lineman...
FSU consensus top-10 team in preseason polls
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle coming to South Florida in December