Revere Payments to relocate headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens from Las Vegas

Revere Payments on Monday announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Las Vegas to Palm Beach Gardens in the former office of the Professional Golfers Association of America, resulting in 100 new job opportunities within the next three years.

Revere Payments is scheduled to move into a 3,800-square-foot space, which was built in 1981, at 100 Avenue of Champions scheduled for completion in November. Revere Payment's temporary location will be the Venture X Building, 2000 PGA Boulevard, Suite 4440, in Palm Beach Gardens.

The company specializes in secure payment processing, handling credit, debit and bank-to-bank transactions. It operates under the umbrella of Metrics Global Inc., a global payment technology company.

“Revere Payments protects our clients’ freedom to do business while providing them with best in class payment solutions and white glove service," founder and CEO Wendy Kinney said in a news release. "It makes perfect sense that we would make our home in the beautiful, thriving Palm Beaches area. We feel so blessed by the warm welcome we have received so far and look forward to growing Revere Payments here and contributing to this wonderful community.”

Mayor Chelsea Reed said the "City of Palm Beach Gardens is happy to welcome the corporate headquarters of Revere Payments as the newest addition to this area’s business hub. The company will provide new jobs for local residents and will continue to create a positive impact as it grows."

Kelly Smallridge, preesident and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, noted the presence of more than 500 corporate headquarters in Palm Beach County.

Interested candidates should send resumes to Timothy Stainken, tim@reverepayments.com.



Scripps Only Content 2023