Vero Beach man wins $1 million playing lottery scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Treasure Coast man has a few extra dollars in his pocket after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off game from deli in Fort Pierce.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Fred Ballou, of Vero Beach, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Ballou purchased his winning ticket from the Sam’s Market and Deli at 1503 Angle Road in Fort Pierce.

Lottery officials said the deli will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,093,055.

