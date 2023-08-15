Bruno loves belly rubs and needs a great home

Four-year-old Bruno is a love bug waiting to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

“He just loves belly rubs, he loves cuddles, he loves attention and he’s super smart. As you saw, he was sitting, he was giving us his paw, and even before then, he was learning how to get up on our obstacle course,” explained Melanie Perazzo. “Very treat motivated, so very capable of learning new stuff; just a great guy.”

Perazzo said Bruno seems like a dog with relatively low energy who loves attention. He’s been waiting for his forever home for about 60 days.

He was surrendered to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control by his previous family due to eviction. His profile online said he loves to play ball and run, that he loves small children and babies.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a critical need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

The shelter said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free health care certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal

Please consider giving Bruno or another animal a great home today.

Scripps Only Content 2023