Bruno loves belly rubs and needs a great home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four-year-old Bruno is a love bug waiting to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

“He just loves belly rubs, he loves cuddles, he loves attention and he’s super smart. As you saw, he was sitting, he was giving us his paw, and even before then, he was learning how to get up on our obstacle course,” explained Melanie Perazzo. “Very treat motivated, so very capable of learning new stuff; just a great guy.”

VIEW BRUNO’S ONLINE PROFILE HERE

Perazzo said Bruno seems like a dog with relatively low energy who loves attention. He’s been waiting for his forever home for about 60 days.

He was surrendered to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control by his previous family due to eviction. His profile online said he loves to play ball and run, that he loves small children and babies.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a critical need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

The shelter said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free health care certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal

Please consider giving Bruno or another animal a great home today.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle coming to South Florida in December
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store

Latest News

A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and...
Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home
A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and...
Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home
Madonna performs at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday Nov. 20, 2012, in Miami. (Photo by...
Madonna reschedules 'Celebration Tour' dates in Miami
Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home