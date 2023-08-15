Dalvin Cook chooses Jets over Dolphins

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Dalvin Cook will be playing at Hard Rock Stadium this season. It just won't be for the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami native and Pro Bowl running back has signed a contract with the New York Jets, the NFL Network reported Monday.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June and has spent the past few months weighing his options.

As previously reported, the Dolphins showed interest in Cook, who called Miami a "perfect fit." But he was also being coveted by their AFC East Division rivals, who scored quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Cook's flirtation with the Dolphins seemed to cool after a July 28 visit with the Jets.

The former Florida State star said earlier that same day that the odds were "pretty high" he'd sign with the Jets.

Cook has rushed for at least 1,000 yards each of the past four seasons and has been to four straight Pro Bowls. A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Cook ran for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns in six seasons with the Vikings. He is the NFL's fourth-leading rusher since entering the league.

Cook's 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of last season's game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium propelled the Vikings to a 23-16 victory.

The Dolphins will host Cook and the Jets on Dec. 17. Cook is 5-0 all-time at Hard Rock Stadium, including his time with the Seminoles against rival Miami.

