Delta to begin daily non-stop flights between PBIA, Westchester County in NY

Service to begin Nov. 10, continue through May 6, 2024
By Peter Burke
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Delta Air Lines will begin offering non-stop flights between Palm Beach International Airport and White Plains, New York, this fall.

The new Delta service will begin Nov. 10 and continue with daily flights to and from Westchester County Airport in New York through May 6, 2024.

Daily flights will depart from White Plains at 3 p.m. Daily flights will depart from West Palm Beach at 7 p.m.

"We're thrilled there will be another non-stop service option for passengers at PBI," Laura Beebe, Palm Beach County's airports director, said Tuesday in a news release announcing the new seasonal route. "PBI has robust demand for air service to the New York tri-state area and we know many will take advantage of this new Delta flight."

The new service will use a Boeing 717 with a seating capacity of about 110.

Beebe said PBIA is experiencing record passenger volumes with more than 7.3 million people traveling through the airport over the past 12 months.

