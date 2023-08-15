Ex-Arkansas, NFL running back killed in South Florida motorcycle crash

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL...
Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Washington won 17-15. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Arkansas and NFL running back Alex Collins has been killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida.

Collins, 28, was driving a motorcycle on Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday when it crashed into a turning Chevrolet Suburban that had been traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The impact sent Collins through the rear passenger-side window of the SUV. He came to a rest inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A graduate of South Plantation High School, Collins went on to star for the Arkansas Razorbacks, finishing with 3,703 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. He ranks second all-time on the career rushing yards list behind Darren McFadden.

Arkansas running back Alex Collins plays against Kansas State in the second half of the Liberty...
Arkansas running back Alex Collins plays against Kansas State in the second half of the Liberty Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas won 45-23.

Collins was a fifth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He spent the next two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before returning to the Seahawks in 2020.

Most recently, Collins played for the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League this past spring.

Collins becomes the second former Arkansas player to die in Florida this summer. Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in June.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle coming to South Florida in December
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store

Latest News

Man arrested in shooting that killed woman, injured man in Boynton Beach
Going green with Edison Insurance
Get Savvy in :60 - Solar Panels and Edison Insurance
Delta to begin daily non-stop flights between PBIA, Westchester County in NY
Hot Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures up to the mid 90s, plus a heat advisory is in...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 15, 2023