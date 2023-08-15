Ex-Arkansas, NFL running back killed in South Florida motorcycle crash

Former Arkansas and NFL running back Alex Collins has been killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida.

Collins, 28, was driving a motorcycle on Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday when it crashed into a turning Chevrolet Suburban that had been traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The impact sent Collins through the rear passenger-side window of the SUV. He came to a rest inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A graduate of South Plantation High School, Collins went on to star for the Arkansas Razorbacks, finishing with 3,703 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. He ranks second all-time on the career rushing yards list behind Darren McFadden.

Arkansas running back Alex Collins plays against Kansas State in the second half of the Liberty Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas won 45-23.

Collins was a fifth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He spent the next two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before returning to the Seahawks in 2020.

Most recently, Collins played for the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League this past spring.

Collins becomes the second former Arkansas player to die in Florida this summer. Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico in June.

Scripps Only Content 2023