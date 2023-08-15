Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home

A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and snuggles is need of a companion.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and snuggles is need of a companion.

Lion is a 2-year-old dog with a red coat, who has been waiting for his forever home for more than 96 days at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. He is one of the shelter's longer residents at the moment.

“He is the sweetest guy. He is just amazing," Melanie Perazzo said. "He loves to get his little zoomies on.”

While he will playfully run about, he will also pause to lean in and ask for cuddles once he notices people paying attention to him.

“He is very gentle with other dogs. He does well with pretty much with any type of energy level dog, because he has the patience, so he is just a great guy, a lot of patience,” Perazzo said. “He is really good on a leash as well. He walks really well if you like to go on walks at night. If you need a companion to go on those strolls, Lion would be that guy for you.”

VIEW LION’S ONLINE PROFILE HERE

Lion was surrendered to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control by his previous owner.

A volunteer recently wrote the following about Lion:

"Lion is a very sweet boy. He has a gorgeous, soft, red coat and very kind eyes. He walks beautifully and calmly through the kennel on the leash. He gets along with well with other dogs and has lived nicely with a roommate in his kennel. Lion has medium energy - he likes to play but also loves to snuggle and be pet all over. He will sit for treats and would probably love to learn a lot more if you are willing to teach him! Lion has been waiting patiently to find his forever family - please come meet him to see if you could be his new favorite human!"

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a critical need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

The shelter said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free health care certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal

Please consider giving Lion or another animal a great home today.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle coming to South Florida in December
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store

Latest News

A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and...
Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home
Bruno loves belly rubs and needs a great home
A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and...
Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home
Madonna performs at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday Nov. 20, 2012, in Miami. (Photo by...
Madonna reschedules 'Celebration Tour' dates in Miami