Madonna reschedules 'Celebration Tour' dates in Miami

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023
Madonna has set new dates for her rescheduled tour stops in Florida.

The "Material Girl" will now have two shows in Miami and one in Tampa next year, it was announced Tuesday.

Madonna had been scheduled to perform in both Florida cities next month, but the 64-year-old singer was forced to postpone the start of "The Celebration Tour" in June after being hospitalized with what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection."

Those shows have been moved to April 2024.

The Sept. 7 date at Amalie Arena in Tampa has been rescheduled for April 4, while the Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 dates at the Kaseya Center in Miami have been rescheduled for April 6 and April 7.

Madonna was able to reschedule all but five shows in Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"The Celebration Tour" will celebrate 40 years of Madonna's greatest hits.

This will be her first South Florida appearance since her last trip to Miami in 2012. She drew the ire of her fans when she canceled her scheduled December 2019 performances in Miami Beach, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit.

Tickets purchased for any of the original tour dates will be honored at the rescheduled concerts.

