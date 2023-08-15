Man arrested after woman shot inside apartment near Jupiter

A 59-year-old man is facing four felony charges after a woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting inside an apartment near Jupiter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Jose Malagon was arrested later Tuesday on attempted murder with a firearm, sexual battery with a firearm and false imprisonment.

The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Mallard Cove Road.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, said that when deputies arrived, they learned a man was inside the apartment with the victim. The man eventually surrendered to authorities.

Barbera didn't list whether there was a relationship between the victim and suspect.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where her condition isn't known at this time.

Barbera said there is no threat to the public, but it's unclear why the woman was shot.

