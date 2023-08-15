Man arrested in shooting that killed woman, injured man in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Police have arrested a man, they say, is responsible for shooting two people at a Boynton Beach home last month.

Holly Picciano, the public information officer for the Boynton Beach Police Department, said officers responded to a home at the 100 block of Northwest 13th Avenue on July 19, just before 3 a.m.

Picciano said police arrived to find a wounded man inside the home and a wounded woman outside the home sleeping in a tent.

The woman died and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

After an investigation, and a statement provided to detectives, Boynton Beach police and U.S. Marshals arrested Kaeshwan Daughtry on Monday and took him to Palm Beach County Jail.

Daughtry, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

