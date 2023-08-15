Republicans, Democrats divided over Trump’s 4th indictment

People all over South Florida were up late Monday night watching as Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time this year, including many Republican and Democratic leaders in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast.

The indictment was filed in the state of Georgia in Fulton County accusing the former president of being “the head of a criminal enterprise.”

Trump and 18 of his allies are now charged for allegedly trying to overturn 2020 election results.

“We’re real excited about it,” Bob Bruner, vice chair of outreach for the Democratic Party in Indian River County, told WPTV.

Bruner said they’ve been patiently waiting for these charges to be filed.

“We’re excited that finally the judicial system is catching up and going to hold people, not just one,” Bruner said. “There’s a lot of people who’ve got to be held responsible for the crimes that they’ve committed against democracy.”

WPTV also spoke with the chair of the Indian River County GOP, Reverend John Vacchiano.

“This is an American issue to me, it’s not just a Democrat or a Republican issue,” he said. “This is a big deal and all Americans should be outraged about the difference we see here going on between what’s happening in these different cases.”

Vacchiano said he has issues with the Fulton County case.

“Just seeing some basic irregularities that took place that really haven’t been addressed on a state and federal level,” he said. “We’re really concerned about that.”

There are 41 charges total and 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

“Our founding fathers, if they were in their graves today, would certainly be rolling over in them,” Vacchiano said, “because of what’s been happening in our country.”

“The judicial system moves slowly,” Bruner said. “Sometimes it’s hard to be patient to watch and make sure that people are held responsible for the crimes that they commit.”

