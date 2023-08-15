Suspect in Rivera Beach carjacking taken to Juvenile Assessment Center

A minor has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking he is accused of committing earlier this month, the Riviera Beach police department said Monday.

The incident was reported at 12:13 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 2400 block of Avenue E, west of Broadway.

On Monday, the suspect was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach and is facing one count of carjacking with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of grand theft auto.

A man and his 15-year-old daughter were confronted by an unknown individual, police said. The assailant, brandishing a firearm, forcibly commanded the victims out of their vehicle, which was parked. The suspect then fled the scene with the victims' vehicle.

An investigation led to the identification of the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

"The swift and diligent action taken by law enforcement underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community," the department said in a news release. "The Riviera Beach Police Department will continue to work closely with the legal system to ensure a fair and just resolution to this case.

