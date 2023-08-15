Take a historical boat tour while you wait for your table in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
When you don't have a reservation to your favorite restaurant and you get put on the waitlist, it can be a cramped occasion— either at the bar or in the lobby.

Rick Clegg, owner of Love Street Boat Tours, hopes to make your wait a little more enjoyable when you are visiting the Love Street restaurants in Jupiter. He has developed a half-hour, or hour, historical boat tour while you wait for your table.

Captain John Saunders will tell guests the history of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and its 105 iron steps to the top, how Jupiter got its name, and much much more. Honestly, he is like Cliff Clavin of "Cheers" fame of tour guides. The captain is filled with useless but impressive knowledge about the history about the Inlet Village in Jupiter from Indians to colonizers to Burt Reynolds and more.

The tours depart from the docks behind Lucky Shucks and start at $25 for a half-hour tour.

