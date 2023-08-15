Woman hospitalized after shooting inside apartment near Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting inside an apartment near Jupiter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Mallard Cove Road.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, said that when deputies arrived, they learned a man was inside the apartment with the victim. The man eventually surrendered to authorities.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where her condition isn't known at this time.

Barbera said there is no threat to the public, but it's unclear why the woman was shot.

Detectives from PBSO'S Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident.

