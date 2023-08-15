Woman whose body found floating in Atlantic Ocean identified

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the Atlantic Ocean last week off the coast of Boca Raton.

Megan Beaudet, 34, was identified as the woman whose body was found floating in the ocean Friday morning about a mile east of South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton police said Tuesday.

Marine units on patrol discovered the Deerfield Beach woman's body.

Beaudet's vehicle was found near the Pompano Beach Pier, where surveillance video showed her walking on the beach at about 6:30 p.m. the previous day, police said.

There was no indication of foul play, but police are asking anyone with information about the ongoing death investigation to contact Detective Alfredo Lima at 561-620-6246.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle coming to South Florida in December
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Contractor at Home Depot fatally shot in Florida store

Latest News

Take a historical boat tour while you wait for your table in Jupiter
A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and...
Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home
Bruno loves belly rubs and needs a great home
A 2-year-old playful, sweet and gentle dog that gets along with other dogs and enjoys walks and...
Lion, sweet and gentle dog, waiting for his forever home