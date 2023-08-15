Woman whose body found floating in Atlantic Ocean identified

Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the Atlantic Ocean last week off the coast of Boca Raton.

Megan Beaudet, 34, was identified as the woman whose body was found floating in the ocean Friday morning about a mile east of South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton police said Tuesday.

Marine units on patrol discovered the Deerfield Beach woman's body.

Beaudet's vehicle was found near the Pompano Beach Pier, where surveillance video showed her walking on the beach at about 6:30 p.m. the previous day, police said.

There was no indication of foul play, but police are asking anyone with information about the ongoing death investigation to contact Detective Alfredo Lima at 561-620-6246.

