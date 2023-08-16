1 injured in fall at construction site in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A person is recovering in the hospital after falling several feet at a construction site in Palm Beach County.

The accident occurred Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. at Pump House S-6 in unincorporated southwest Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the person fell 10 to 15 at the construction site, which is below ground level.

The person was surrounded by rebar, making the rescue difficult, fire officials said.

Rescue crews rendered aid to the person, while special operations units were called to extricate the person. Crews used specialized cutting tools and a hoist system to carefully remove the person, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The person was transported to Palm Beach County Trauma Center via Trauma Hawk.

