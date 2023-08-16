1 killed, another critical after shooting at apartment complex

A 26-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday at a West Palm Beach apartment complex, police said.

A spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department said officers found about 20 shell casings around the parking lot at the apartment complex called the Vue at 1400 on Village Boulevard. He said both victims were in a car before the shooting, but it is unknown where the shooting occurred.

A WPTV crew saw multiple cars in the parking lot with bullet holes.

Daevain Murray, who lives at the apartment complex, said he heard about 15 shots in the afternoon. He said he confused the gunshots for thunder.

"Thunder, a lot of thunder," he said, describing what he heard. "Different kinds of thunder at once, but it wasn't thunder though."

Joey Turner, who also lives in the apartment complex, said he heard rapid gunfire. He said he was concerned because the shooting happened close to his home.

"It just kinda just gives you chill bumps, man," Turner said. "If you think about it, this happens where I can hit a pitching wedge that far and it happened that close to where I live and reside, so, yeah, it's just concerning."

Police said they're working on multiple leads related to the shooting but asked those with information to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

