1 killed, another critical after shooting at apartment complex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 26-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday at a West Palm Beach apartment complex, police said.

A spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department said officers found about 20 shell casings around the parking lot at the apartment complex called the Vue at 1400 on Village Boulevard. He said both victims were in a car before the shooting, but it is unknown where the shooting occurred.

A WPTV crew saw multiple cars in the parking lot with bullet holes.

Daevain Murray, who lives at the apartment complex, said he heard about 15 shots in the afternoon. He said he confused the gunshots for thunder.

"Thunder, a lot of thunder," he said, describing what he heard. "Different kinds of thunder at once, but it wasn't thunder though."

Joey Turner, who also lives in the apartment complex, said he heard rapid gunfire. He said he was concerned because the shooting happened close to his home.

"It just kinda just gives you chill bumps, man," Turner said. "If you think about it, this happens where I can hit a pitching wedge that far and it happened that close to where I live and reside, so, yeah, it's just concerning."

Police said they're working on multiple leads related to the shooting but asked those with information to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
FHP: Man who 'exited' moving ambulance run over, dies; paramedic falls out
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby
Murder suspect in Boynton Beach birthday brawl arrested in Texas
Jupiter Town Council directs staff to create its own fire department

Latest News

Man accused of raping, shooting roommate met her on roommate finder site
Palm Beach Gardens family escapes wildfires in Maui
FILE - Mark Moore, of BriteLite Signs, paints a sign with the new Winn-Dixie logo, June 29,...
Winn-Dixie, with long Florida history, will soon be under Aldi brand
Teen arrested in crash that killed 2 Pahokee High football players