ALDI to buy all Winn-Dixie grocery stores

ALDI is planning to buy all Winn-Dixie grocery stores, including approximately 400 locations in the southern United States.

In a news release Wednesday, Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, said it's entered into an agreement for ALDI to acquire all Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket grocery stores.

That includes roughly 400 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, where 75% of the company's stores are located.

So what does this mean for consumers?

According to the news release, once the deal is completed — which is expected to happen in the first half of 2024 — ALDI will take over operations of all Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations.

Some of those locations could be converted and rebranded as ALDI, while others will remain under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket names, the news release said.

"Our successful transformational journey has created a unique opportunity with leading partners who share our vision and common commitments to creating value for their customers," said Anthony Hucker, the president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, in the news release. "We believe these next steps will fuel a phenomenal experience for our customers, new opportunities for our associates and increased value for our shareholders. As the sales processes proceed, we’ll stay acutely focused upon delivering the exceptional quality, service and value that our customers and communities have come to expect from us."

