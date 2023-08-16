FHP: Man who 'exited' moving ambulance run over, dies; paramedic falls out

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A 70-year-old man is dead after he exited a moving ambulance, fell onto Interstate 95 and was run over by multiple vehicles, and a paramedic was critically injured while trying to save him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The chaotic occurrence of events took place just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Midway Road in Port St. Lucie.

A 70-year-old Jacksonville man was a patient when he "exited the rear of the ambulance and fell onto the roadway," where he was "struck by multiple vehicles," Lt. Indiana Miranda said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A paramedic who tried to stop the man from exiting the ambulance "also fell onto the roadway," Miranda said.

The paramedic was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate.

