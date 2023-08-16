FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 16, 2023

Typical summertime temperatures are back on Wednesday, so there are no heat alerts in effect. This is because a stormier pattern returns today.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wednesday afternoon temperatures will top low 90s. Feels-like temperatures may still hit the triple digits, but it will not stay that hot for too long, thanks to storms.

A westerly steering flow is setting up the storms to target the east side of the Sunshine State. Expect storms to develop this afternoon and through the evening hours. Storms will start first inland and track toward to east.

When it comes to temperatures in the afternoon, they will continue to drop. By Saturday, highs will be in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

Storms are more likely mid-week as the western breeze gets stronger and helps to set up storm development closer to east coast.

At the same time, a plume of Saharan dust will bring back hazy, milky skies late in the week and through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, tropical moisture with a trough of low pressure will bring more storms. It could be soggy at times by Sunday.

Meanwhile, we are keeping watch on now three areas for development. Two are located in the Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands and off the west coast of Africa.

The third is located off the southern Texas coast in the western Gulf of Mexico where a low is forecast to form by the start of next week.

