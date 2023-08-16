Health officials issue warning as dengue fever cases rise in Florida

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher at the Biomedical Sciences Institute in the Sao Paulo's University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is behind the large outbreaks of Zika virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. On Friday, July 29, 2016, Florida said four Zika infections in the Miami area are likely the first caused by mosquito bites in the continental U.S. All previous U.S. cases have been linked to outbreak countries. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A rise in dengue fever cases has prompted Florida officials to issue a health alert for the mosquito-borne illness.

The latest information from the state, is that more cases are popping up in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. So far, there have been a total of 10 cases directly from mosquito bites in Florida.

Experts said the bites come from a mosquito species that tends to bite humans during the day time.

There is no fast cure and it just takes about a week to get over the rough symptoms.

“When you get it, it’s called "breakbone fever," because it makes your bones hurt so much," infectious disease specialist Dr. Larry Bush said. "So, the major symptoms are fever and severe headache behind the eyes. You may get swollen glands and as the fever decreases, you may get a rash.”

This alert comes after reported cases of malaria first reported in June.

Seven cases of malaria were reported in Florida this year. Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through mosquito bites. If left untreated, infected people can develop severe complications and die.

Health officials said individuals should use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and control mosquitoes inside and outside the home in order to prevent mosquito bites and avoid the spread of dengue fever and malaria.

