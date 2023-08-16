Jupiter Town Council directs staff to create its own fire department

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jupiter Town Council on Tuesday night directed its staff to create the Jupiter Fire Rescue Department with services projected to start in 2026, joining its current fire department.

Until then, the town will continue to receive rescue services from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue under the current interlocal agreement. In July, the Town of Jupiter and Palm Beach County executed a 10-year interlocal agreement to provide services to Jupiter.

The county fire department, which has 49 stations, currently provides services for municipalities that include Belle Glade, Cloud Lake, Glen Ridge, Haverhill, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, Manalapan, Pahokee, Palm Springs, Royal Palm Beach, South Bay, South Palm Beach, Wellington, West Lake.

Plans call for 93 staff positions, including 18 in command and 75 24-hour weekly shift positions.

Jupiter officials say their own department will "deliver excellent levels of service at a lower, more sustainable cost to residents and businesses," according to a news release after the meeting.

Initial startup costs to purchase equipment and build and renovate stations are estimated to be about $68 million. It will be paid for through a combination of cash, financial debt and ad valorem taxes.

PBCFR’s costs to provide service to Jupiter have risen from $20 million in 2020 to a proposed budget of $28 million for Fiscal Year 2024, according to the town. By the end of the 10-year interlocal agreement, which runs through 2033, the projected PBCFR budget will be $44 million.

In 2024, a homesteaded property valued at $550,000 will pay about $951 to PBCFR for fire rescue services. Because the agreement with PBCFR contains cost categories without maximums, that number could be much higher, the town said. In the first year of operation of the JFRD (2026), a homesteaded Jupiter property valued at $550,000 would pay about $533 for fire rescue services.

Over the 10-year timeframe of the interlocal agreement, Jupiter taxpayers will save approximately $68 million by establishing the JFRD, when compared to maintaining the agreement with PBCFR.

The council is planning local control over costs, operations and levels of service.

In late 2022, the Town of Jupiter contracted with the Center for Public Safety Management, affiliated with the International City & County Managers Association to conduct a Fire & EMS Sustainability & Feasibility Study that explored different options for service delivery for the services.
 
Next steps in the process: exercising the termination clause in the interlocal with PBCFR; appropriating funds for equipment, vehicles and other apparatus; reviewing funding strategies and mechanisms; and reviewing key milestones.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle coming to South Florida in December
Palm Beach County’s newest high school in 18 years ready to welcome students
Man arrested after woman shot inside apartment near Jupiter

Latest News

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is seen at Walt Disney World Resort’s Hollywood Studios on...
DeSantis' appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the first...
Lionel Messi scores again, Inter Miami wins to make Leagues Cup final
Registered Calif. sex offender arrested after Port St. Lucie child preyed upon
FAU grad launches business trapping invasive iguanas in Palm Beach County