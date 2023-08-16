Murder suspect in Boynton Beach birthday brawl arrested in Texas

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Texas in connection with a fatal shooting of a teenager at a sweet 16 birthday party in Boynton Beach earlier this summer.

Kaleb Turkustani was apprehended by U.S. marshals Tuesday in Richmond, Texas, the Boynton Beach Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday.

Turkustani is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a June 18 brawl in the parking lot of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge at 1200 Miner Road.

"Thanks to the assistance of the brave and crucial witnesses, who came forward and cooperated with our detectives, vital information was provided, ultimately leading to the identification of the suspect," police said in the news release. "The cooperation of the community in such cases is invaluable, and we extend our deepest appreciation to the those who courageously provided information that aided in the resolution of this case."

Police said Turkustani faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Man arrested after woman shot inside apartment near Jupiter
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal...
Health officials issue warning as dengue fever cases rise in Florida
St. Lucie Fire District breaks ground on new fire station
Zila has been waiting for a great home for more than 100 days at Palm Beach County Animal Care...
Zila, gentle and calm dog, needs a good home
A Florida Atlantic University graduate is busy at work in Palm Beach County with his new...
Trapping invasive iguanas near Boca Raton