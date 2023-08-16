Police investigate shooting at Village Boulevard apartment complex
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Police were investigating a shooting Wednesday at a West Palm Beach apartment complex.
The shooting occurred at the Vue at 1400 apartments on Village Boulevard.
A resident who spoke to WPTV said he heard multiple gunshots and then saw a body on the ground.
"Thunder, a lot of thunder," he said, describing what he heard. "Different kinds of thunder at once, but it wasn't thunder though."
A spokesman for West Palm Beach police confirmed to WPTV that officers were investigating a shooting.
