Police investigate shooting at Village Boulevard apartment complex

Police were investigating a shooting Wednesday at a West Palm Beach apartment complex.

The shooting occurred at the Vue at 1400 apartments on Village Boulevard.

A resident who spoke to WPTV said he heard multiple gunshots and then saw a body on the ground.

"Thunder, a lot of thunder," he said, describing what he heard. "Different kinds of thunder at once, but it wasn't thunder though."

A spokesman for West Palm Beach police confirmed to WPTV that officers were investigating a shooting.

