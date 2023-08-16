Police investigate shooting at Village Boulevard apartment complex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police were investigating a shooting Wednesday at a West Palm Beach apartment complex.

The shooting occurred at the Vue at 1400 apartments on Village Boulevard.

A resident who spoke to WPTV said he heard multiple gunshots and then saw a body on the ground.

"Thunder, a lot of thunder," he said, describing what he heard. "Different kinds of thunder at once, but it wasn't thunder though."

A spokesman for West Palm Beach police confirmed to WPTV that officers were investigating a shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Man arrested after woman shot inside apartment near Jupiter
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Latest News

FHP: Man who 'exited' moving ambulance run over, dies; paramedic falls out
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal...
Health officials issue warning as dengue fever cases rise in Florida
Murder suspect in Boynton Beach birthday brawl arrested in Texas
St. Lucie Fire District breaks ground on new fire station