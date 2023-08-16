St. Lucie Fire District breaks ground on new fire station

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Treasure Coast first responders are preparing for continued growth in the area by planning for the future.

Wednesday, St. Lucie Fire District marked the groundbreaking for the first of three new fire stations that will come on line in the next few years.

The station, to be built next to the existing headquarters, will be the first new station to open in at least 15 years. In that time, the call volume has risen dramatically.

“We ran about 36,000 calls that year in 2008,” St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Jeff Lee. “So far this year, since yesterday, we went over 40,000 calls and we still have three and a half months left in the year.”

The new building should be ready to house 25 new firefighters in time for the 100th anniversary of the first central fire station to be built in the county.

Other stations are planned in southwestern Port St. Lucie and in the Kings Highway area.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Man arrested after woman shot inside apartment near Jupiter
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Latest News

Zila has been waiting for a great home for more than 100 days at Palm Beach County Animal Care...
Zila, gentle and calm dog, needs a good home
A Florida Atlantic University graduate is busy at work in Palm Beach County with his new...
Trapping invasive iguanas near Boca Raton
The city of Lake Worth Beach is taking steps to resurrect the Lake Worth Municipal Swimming Pool.
Lake Worth Beach officials discuss municipal pool status
1 injured in fall at construction site in Palm Beach County