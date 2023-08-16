Teen arrested in car crash that killed 2 Pahokee High School students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a teenager, they said, is responsible for the deaths of two Pahokee High School students killed in a crash in April.

Deputies arrested the 17-year-old boy on Saturday.

PBSO said the boy was driving a 2021 Dodge Challenger just after 4 p.m. on April 3 and traveling at a high rate of speed on State Road 715, while his friends, Jeremiah Dukes, 17, and Brandon Honeycutt, 16, were in the car.

Tyler Dubert shares fond memories of his late cousin, Jeremiah Dukes.
Tyler Dubert shares fond memories of his late cousin, Jeremiah Dukes.

The boy lost control of the car and crashed into the driver of a 2005 Ford F150. The boy and the driver of the Ford F150 survived but Dukes and Honeycutt died.

PBSO said the 17-year-old was driving with a valid learner's permit at the time of crash and traveling at 109 mph before losing control of the car.

The teen, who is not being identified, because he is a juvenile, faces two counts of vehicular homicide.

Families remember Jeremiah Dukes, 17 and Brandon Honeycutt, 16, who were killed in a crash in...
Families remember Jeremiah Dukes, 17 and Brandon Honeycutt, 16, who were killed in a crash in Belle Glade on April 3, 2023.

The families of Dukes and Honyecutt said they miss them on the football field.

“Not to be able to go to his games and see what he’s capable of doing and to talk about him to everybody else," Tyler Dubert, Dukes’ cousin, said, "man, it just sends chills through my body.”

The Pahokee Blue Devils first football game of the season is Aug. 18 against St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

