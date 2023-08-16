Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says

A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another truck, according to officials.(ABC7 / YouTube)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONG ISLAND, Maine (Gray News) – Officials in Maine said a 21-year-old woman died in an accident involving two pickup trucks due to defects of one of the vehicles Monday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Alyssa Fluet was found pinned between the two trucks around 8 p.m. in Long Island.

The sheriff’s office said an early investigation revealed motor vehicle defects may have led to her death. One of the vehicles, a 1998 Ford Ranger, began to roll from its parked position. Fluet attempted to stop the vehicle when she was pinned against the other vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it wanted to express its condolences to Fluet’s family and friends.

