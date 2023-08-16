Zila, gentle and calm dog, needs a good home

Zila has been waiting for a great home for more than 100 days at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. This gentle gal is 7 years old.

“She is, I think, one of the calmest dogs we have here. She just does her own thing," Melanie Perazzo said. "She just walks around, she likes getting all of her belly rubs. She is meant for a cozy bed, a short walk, and maybe a treat or two, and she is set.”

Zila seems to do great with other dogs.

“She would be a perfect dog mate, a great companion. Does not require a lot of exercise. She’s a very gentle gal. She’s very gentle on leash, so a great stroller," Perazzo said. "So, like I said, one of the calmest dogs we have. Very low energy.”

She loves getting belly rubs and receiving treats, according to her profile.

In her online profile, the note reads the following:

"Meet Zila, a gentle and affectionate canine looking for a forever home to call her own. Zila's notes reveal a heartwarming story of resilience and love. Found injured and possibly limping, this sweet girl remains incredibly friendly and eager to shower affection on everyone around her. Despite her odd gait, likely due to her age or a pre-existing condition, Zila's spirit remains unwavering. Her endearing nature captured the hearts of those who found her, and her charm is undeniable. Zila's previous owner was unfortunately unable to provide the care she needed, but now, she's hoping to find a loving family who will cherish and adore her for the rest of her days. If you're seeking a loyal and loving companion, consider opening your heart to Zila. Adopt this beautiful soul, and together, you'll embark on a journey filled with unconditional love and heartfelt moments that will leave a lasting impression on your life. Don't miss the opportunity to give Zila the home and love she so richly deserves!"

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a critical need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC says each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.

