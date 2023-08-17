1 dead in small plane crash in St. Lucie County

One person is dead after a small plane crash west of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said Thursday.

The small plane crashed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Sneed Road shortly after noon.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies and St. Lucie County Fire District officials arrived to find two people inside the downed four-seat plane, Mascara said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to an area hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board was leading the crash investigation.

