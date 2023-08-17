Get paid $1,000 to become 'Buc-ee's Bud-ee'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Want to be paid $1,000 just for eating Buc-ee's food and snacks? That's exactly what a website is offering one eager beaver.

FinanceBuzz is looking for a "Buc-ee's Bud-ee" who is willing to taste-test 25 foods from the popular roadside stop.

The lucky "Bud-ee" will be paid $1,000, in addition to a $250 stipend to cover the cost of snacks and merchandise.

It's all part of a FinanceBuzz research project.

Live Concert
Live Concert

"At FinanceBuzz, we help people save and spend their money wisely, and we want to know which Buc-ee foods are worth the bread," the website said.

Here's the deal: the person selected must live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee's and try almost any snack they offer. Among the items to be sampled include:

  • Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets
  • sweet and savory kolaches
  • Hippo tacos
  • barbecue sandwiches
  • Buc'ee's Lemon Crisps
  • homemade fudge
  • Buc-ee's Gummi Bears
  • banana pudding
  • biscuits and gravy

The Buc-ee's sampler will have to document the experience through written product reviews and photographs, which will be used as the basis for an upcoming FinanceBuzz story.

Applications are due by Sept. 11. The chosen candidate will be selected by Sept. 18 and then have two weeks to complete the Buc-ee's taste test. Click here to apply.

Florida residents will have to travel to St. Augustine or Daytona Beach for the task. Those are the only two Buc-ee's locations in the state. However, a third location is being built in Ocala.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
FHP: Man who 'exited' moving ambulance run over, dies; paramedic falls out
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Murder suspect in Boynton Beach birthday brawl arrested in Texas

Latest News

Big cat spotted roaming in Wellington: What is it?
Schools experience some 'growing pains' with metal detectors, but it's improving
Large tree topples over, lands on school bus
Nurse shares concerns about opioid-like drug ‘Zaza’ after nearly losing friend